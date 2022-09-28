Allworth Financial LP Takes Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CGDV. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $24,214,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 446.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 293,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after acquiring an additional 239,713 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,783,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1,298.7% during the second quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 216,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after buying an additional 200,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the first quarter worth $3,126,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGDV opened at $20.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.72. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $26.48.

