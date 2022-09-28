Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.1% of Transform Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 589,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% during the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,682,332 over the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $97.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.87 and a 1-year high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $27.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.41.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

