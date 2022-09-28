Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Sarasin & Partners LLP’s 10th Largest Position

Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,758.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,360,050 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,233,078 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 3.2% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $250,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com Price Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.61.

Amazon.com stock opened at $114.41 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.51. The company has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 102.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

