Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Bridge Advisory LLC

Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,146.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,919 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $163.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $114.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.51. The company has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 102.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

