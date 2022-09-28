Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,095.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,202 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,868 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.4% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,965,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $110,725,825,000 after acquiring an additional 543,744 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,050.2% in the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,004,228,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008,600 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,053.0% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,252,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $770,314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915,879 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,213,777 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,996,815,000 after acquiring an additional 639,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,053,756,000. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.61.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN opened at $114.41 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.56, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.51.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

