Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,937.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,981.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 32,919 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Amazon.com by 2,021.3% during the 2nd quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,922.5% during the 2nd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 18,821 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,962.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,870.3% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,791 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 32,076 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $163.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.61.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.6 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $114.41 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 102.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.