Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Boosted by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,870.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,791 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,076 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.0% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Insight Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,493.9% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,312.6% during the second quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,950 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares in the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,910.5% during the second quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,414.7% during the second quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 117,237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,452,000 after purchasing an additional 112,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $114.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.51. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

