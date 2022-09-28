American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Position Lowered by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in American States Water were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in American States Water by 1.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American States Water by 20.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in American States Water by 8.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American States Water by 28.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in American States Water during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AWR shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American States Water from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American States Water from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Insider Activity

American States Water Price Performance

In other news, insider Granville R. Hodges, Jr. sold 13,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total value of $1,218,954.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at $21,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Granville R. Hodges, Jr. sold 13,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total transaction of $1,218,954.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at $21,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $35,564.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,599.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $80.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.13. American States Water has a 52 week low of $71.22 and a 52 week high of $103.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). American States Water had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $122.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

American States Water Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.3975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.30%.

American States Water Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

