APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in APA by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in APA by 1,802.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 6,364 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in APA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in APA by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,186,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,017,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in APA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

APA Stock Up 2.6 %

APA opened at $32.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 3.81. APA Co. has a one year low of $20.53 and a one year high of $51.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.98.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.37. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. APA had a return on equity of 622.55% and a net margin of 32.57%. Analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.62%.

APA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on APA from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on APA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded APA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.94.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

