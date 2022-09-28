Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Lessened by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,802 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,755 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 3.8% of Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,416,445 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth about $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 363.6% during the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apple Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.68.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $151.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.66.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.