Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Lowered by Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,204 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.7% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,416,445 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.68.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $151.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.66.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

