Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Intergy Private Wealth LLC

Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,248 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.0% of Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 49.0% in the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,181,000 after purchasing an additional 54,989 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,029,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Chico Wealth RIA bought a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $151.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.68.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

