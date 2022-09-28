Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,292 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 4.3% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 5,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,416,445 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth about $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 363.6% during the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $151.76 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.