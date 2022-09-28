Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Silicon Valley Capital Partners

Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 191,664 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,614 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 5.4% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Apple were worth $26,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,228,507,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 30,391.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,075,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $149,333,000 after acquiring an additional 25,989,570 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,422,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,951,705 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Apple by 31.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,903,911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,793,041,000 after acquiring an additional 9,354,484 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.68.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $151.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.41 and a 200-day moving average of $155.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

