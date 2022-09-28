Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 209,506 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 5.8% of ACG Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,422,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,951,705 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,351,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,812,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $25,228,507,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,097,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.68.

Apple Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $151.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

