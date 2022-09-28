Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by PCG Wealth Advisors LLC

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 5,525.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Apple by 18,263.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416,445 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth about $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC boosted its position in Apple by 363.6% during the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $201.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.68.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $151.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.66.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

