Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.97 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.4% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 541,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,812,000 after purchasing an additional 9,388 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 403.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,095,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083,231 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $1,863,000. Finally, Taurus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 254,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $105.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $310.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $104.65 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.61.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on JPM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.