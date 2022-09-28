Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $227.62 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $241.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.26 and a twelve month high of $261.59. The stock has a market cap of $94.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,349 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,129. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.