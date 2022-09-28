AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AutoNation by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,012,000 after purchasing an additional 123,772 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in AutoNation by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,880,000 after purchasing an additional 338,288 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in AutoNation by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 908,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,466,000 after purchasing an additional 36,620 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in AutoNation by 745.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 769,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,950,000 after purchasing an additional 678,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in AutoNation by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 624,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,205,000 after purchasing an additional 142,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $120,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,584 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,484.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.72, for a total transaction of $623,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,723,575 shares in the company, valued at $963,284,274. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $120,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,584 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,484.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 634,016 shares of company stock worth $73,714,740 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoNation Stock Performance

AutoNation stock opened at $107.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.73 and a 200-day moving average of $115.44. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.56 and a 52 week high of $135.57.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.96% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on AutoNation from $250.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on AutoNation from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Guggenheim upped their price target on AutoNation from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.56.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Further Reading

