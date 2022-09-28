Berkshire Bank Buys 389 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Berkshire Bank raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.5% of Berkshire Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.0% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $54,255,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $105.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.61. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.65 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

