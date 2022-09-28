Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Stock Position Decreased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 419 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIO. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 429 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,651,000 after buying an additional 11,645 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the period. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 518 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $278,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 98 shares in the company, valued at $52,626. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIO. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $715.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $705.00.

NYSE:BIO opened at $412.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $502.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $517.80. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $406.24 and a 12 month high of $798.97.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.60 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 67.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

