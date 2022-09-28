Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Makes New Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 898 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,325,629,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $563,524,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $542,084,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 25,355.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 695,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 693,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of HD opened at $268.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.40. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Home Depot to $327.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.95.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.