Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Has $4.05 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,908.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,106 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 36,209 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.0% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,965,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $110,725,825,000 after buying an additional 543,744 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,050.2% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,004,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008,600 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,053.0% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,252,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $770,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915,879 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,213,777 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,996,815,000 after purchasing an additional 639,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,053,756,000. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.61.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $114.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.29 and a 200 day moving average of $129.51. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.56, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.