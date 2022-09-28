Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 11,509 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 247,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,509 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund were worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 186.5% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 188,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 122,498 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 18.1% in the first quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 29,592 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 49.7% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 52,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 17,264 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 8.9% in the first quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 79,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melone Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 9.0% in the second quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 352,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 29,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Price Performance

NYSE:MIY opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $15.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.16.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

