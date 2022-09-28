Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,257 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WELL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Welltower by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 11,985 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,306,000 after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Welltower by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 14,547 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Welltower by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Welltower by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 28,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.79.

Welltower Price Performance

NYSE WELL opened at $64.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 72.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.98. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.17 and a 52 week high of $99.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.00.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 274.16%.

Welltower Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.