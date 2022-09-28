Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,630 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 432,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $3,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 90,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 6,961 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 267,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 15.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 71,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 152,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt cut shares of Carnival Co. & to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.11.

NYSE:CCL opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.03. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

