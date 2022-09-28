Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,723 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 116,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $3,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the second quarter worth about $776,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 14.8% during the second quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 23,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 49.4% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 25,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 8,431 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 141.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 161,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 94,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 21.5% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,405,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roblox news, major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $2,518,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,404,233 shares in the company, valued at $70,717,173.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $2,518,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,404,233 shares in the company, valued at $70,717,173.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $122,673.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 808,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,426,241.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 709,960 shares of company stock worth $30,377,942. Corporate insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $36.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.43. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.52 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $639.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.43 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 95.60% and a negative net margin of 25.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RBLX. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Roblox from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Roblox from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Roblox from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.78.

Roblox Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

