Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,193 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $25.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.39 and a 12 month high of $36.55. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.16.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 41.04% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTRA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.87.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.