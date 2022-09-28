Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 41,146 Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 372,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,146 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 311.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Rithm Capital by 468.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rithm Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Rithm Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Rithm Capital by 603.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RITM shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Rithm Capital to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Rithm Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rithm Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.

NYSE RITM opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.70. Rithm Capital Corp. has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $11.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.13.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.55%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is presently 50.25%.

Rithm Capital Corp. provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and consumer loans. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

