Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 68,520 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 79.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,520 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $81,453,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 242.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,297,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,966 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $63,657,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 13,237.4% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 665,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,431,000 after purchasing an additional 660,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3G Sahana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $21,987,000. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Friday, September 9th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $54.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.09.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,102,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,700,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,935,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Gary Mick bought 4,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $95,398.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 34,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,898.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,102,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,935,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,229,175 shares of company stock worth $28,809,899. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIX opened at $18.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 2.17. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.00.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $435.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.50 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 8.83%. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

