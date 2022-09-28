Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,383 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,625 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BHP. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 116.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,904,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,305,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,102,674 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,545 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 136.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,937,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $226,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,427 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter valued at $104,205,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1,118.5% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,014,717 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,387,000 after purchasing an additional 931,440 shares in the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,490 ($30.09) to GBX 2,410 ($29.12) in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,934.11.

BHP Group Trading Up 2.2 %

BHP Group Increases Dividend

NYSE:BHP opened at $48.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.48. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $47.35 and a 52-week high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $3.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

BHP Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.