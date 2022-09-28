Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF were worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSCH. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

PSCH opened at $129.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.14 and a 200 day moving average of $145.44. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $125.73 and a 52-week high of $194.29.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

