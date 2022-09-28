Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 15.8% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

Shares of PDEC stock opened at $28.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.82. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December has a 1 year low of $28.09 and a 1 year high of $31.88.

