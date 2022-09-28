Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 269.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,641 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $3,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,471,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,222,000 after purchasing an additional 26,078 shares during the period.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ IGF opened at $42.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.51. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $42.34 and a 52-week high of $52.15.

