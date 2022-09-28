Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Get Rating) by 159.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,976 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 67,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 26,559 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 12,334 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF stock opened at $42.34 on Wednesday. Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF has a twelve month low of $41.39 and a twelve month high of $49.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.44.

About Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.