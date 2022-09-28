Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,201 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 40.2% during the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSK opened at $34.37 on Wednesday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $34.09 and a 1 year high of $43.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.54.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

