Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,665 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $3,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDP. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PDP opened at $66.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.65. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $66.22 and a 12 month high of $101.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

