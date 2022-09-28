Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.25 Million Stock Position in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,353 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BrightSpire Capital were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRSP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 132.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. 36.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on BrightSpire Capital from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

BrightSpire Capital Stock Performance

BRSP stock opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $874.38 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average of $8.49. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $10.42.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. BrightSpire Capital had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 50.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

BrightSpire Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a yield of 9.96%. This is a positive change from BrightSpire Capital’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 142.86%.

BrightSpire Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.