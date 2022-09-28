Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.37 Million Stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,736 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IPAY. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. SouthState Corp increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000.

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IPAY stock opened at $37.67 on Wednesday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $70.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.58.

