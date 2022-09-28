Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.70 Million Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $407,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 14,785 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 578,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,318,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $3,921,000. 40.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $89.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $124.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.58. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $89.29 and a one year high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 45.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on RY. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.81.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Read More

