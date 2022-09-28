Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.71 Million Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 96,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth $4,199,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 172,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,631,000 after acquiring an additional 10,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on FE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

FirstEnergy Trading Down 1.4 %

FE opened at $38.21 on Wednesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.49.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 15.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.41%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

