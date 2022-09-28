Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) by 68.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,203 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGP. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 208.7% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 39.1% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock opened at $75.31 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.74 and a fifty-two week high of $97.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.01.

