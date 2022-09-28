Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,441 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth $54,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens lowered their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

In other news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $546,656.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,024,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $546,672.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200,642 shares in the company, valued at $8,192,212.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $546,656.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 325,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,024,855.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,552 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,455. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FNF stock opened at $34.76 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.51 and a 1 year high of $56.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.82.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.41%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

