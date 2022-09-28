Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI – Get Rating) by 1,571.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 50,925 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF were worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $329,000.

Shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF stock opened at $56.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.91. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $67.69.

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

