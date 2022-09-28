Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF were worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 322.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $72,000.

American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF stock opened at $53.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.95. American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $89.96.

