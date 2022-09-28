Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,531 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $3,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 49,535.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,640,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 72.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 466,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,212,000 after acquiring an additional 196,903 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 39.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 351,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,798,000 after acquiring an additional 100,225 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 60.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 226,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,230,000 after acquiring an additional 85,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 189,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,074,000 after acquiring an additional 12,431 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

XAR opened at $92.81 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $92.30 and a 52 week high of $127.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.34.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.