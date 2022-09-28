Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 11,610 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,508 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,610 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 59,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 30,327 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 69,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 822,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,373,000 after buying an additional 246,561 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 35,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 13,645 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG stock opened at $32.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.34 and a 200-day moving average of $39.39. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.44.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

