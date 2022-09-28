Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,042 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1,042.9% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $70.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.54 and a 1 year high of $100.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.52.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 71.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.05%.

STLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.71.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

