Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWL. ERn Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 249.7% in the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 318,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,658,000 after purchasing an additional 227,104 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 55.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 455,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,496,000 after acquiring an additional 162,261 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,263,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,271,000 after acquiring an additional 108,684 shares in the last quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the first quarter worth $4,105,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 213,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,223,000 after acquiring an additional 42,148 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF stock opened at $67.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.31. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $67.23 and a 12 month high of $82.68.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

