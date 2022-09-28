Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Centene by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,607,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,094,000 after buying an additional 1,121,697 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Centene by 7.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,535,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,604,000 after buying an additional 3,683,887 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Centene by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,847,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,119,000 after buying an additional 689,076 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Centene by 14.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,720,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,594,000 after buying an additional 3,350,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Politan Capital Management LP lifted its position in Centene by 1.8% in the first quarter. Politan Capital Management LP now owns 12,914,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,264,000 after buying an additional 233,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Centene

In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $394,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $394,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $829,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at $10,898,668.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,680 shares of company stock worth $1,335,454. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of Centene stock opened at $77.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.52. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $60.81 and a 52 week high of $98.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.34.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNC. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Centene from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.63.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

